Freddie Mac says portfolio has 167,000 mortgages in Harvey-hit counties

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Freddie Mac said on Monday its preliminary estimate on the number of mortgages it guarantees reached 167,000 in the 18 counties affected by Tropical Storm Harvey, the most powerful storm to hit Texas in more than 50 years.

"However, that number could grow if FEMA identifies additional counties in Texas (or other states) and parishes in Louisiana in need of individual assistance," Freddie Mac spokeswoman Lisa Tibbits said in a statement, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

