Fred Thomas will long be remembered as Immokalee's 'mayor'

Although Immokalee isn't a city, Fred Thomas became its "mayor."

He worked for the betterment of its residents and businesses for decades, earning him the unofficial title as its leader. For that, he'll long be remembered.

Thomas, 84, died May 22.

In 1986, he moved from Tampa to Immokalee – an unincorporated area of Collier County. He relocated to head up the Collier County Housing Authority, leaving behind a job as an assistant director at a similar, but less challenging agency.

The Collier County Housing Authority, created by the state Legislature in 1966, oversees public housing developments geared towards farmworkers, in Immokalee. Its goal is to provide decent, safe and affordable housing for the less fortunate.

The job hit home. Born in Harlem, New York, Fred was familiar with the struggles of immigrants, as they often swam to shore in the city.

"He said, 'I can make a difference in Immokalee,'" recalled his wife, Cherryle. "He saw it as a little New York."

For a few years, she stayed behind in Tampa to help his son, whom she considered her own, get through medical school, and to allow time for her to find a replacement job.

When she made the move, Cherryle became the first registered dietician to work for the state health department in Immokalee.

While she became a community leader in her own right, keeping up with her husband proved more difficult than ever in Immokalee, she said, as he had "energy galore," and a new purpose in life.

"He was always going for a cause, for Immokalee," she said.

She never realized the extent of her husband's involvement, until recently coming across his resume. On it, she saw that he'd been on 56 boards fighting for causes in Immokalee.

"He talked the talk, and walked the walk," she said.

During his 16-year tenure with the Collier County Housing Authority, Fred worked on many projects that made a difference, including a raised bridge that extends from the Farm Workers Village housing development to Village Oaks Elementary School over State Route 29.

"Too many kids were getting hit out there," Cherryle explained, so her determined husband fought for federal funding to build the bridge.

He also fought for federal money to build a dormitory for single, or "unaccompanied," male migrant and seasonal farmworkers, with 192 beds.

At least once he changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican because it benefited his cause, Cherryle shared.

Often, she said, he'd wake up in the middle of the night to jot down ideas on how to get projects built and funded.

"He was on the ball," Cherryle said. "He loved it."

She added, "I always joked with him that he was a big bass, in a small bathtub."

'Just a likeable man'

Collier County commissioner Bill McDaniel said he first met Fred in his "private life," through his extensive business and real estate dealings in Immokalee.

McDaniel described him as "just a likeable man."

"We became instant friends. We both talked the same lingo. We really didn't mince words. We said what we meant, and we meant what we said, and we got good things done for our community," he said.

At Tuesday's county commission meeting, McDaniel asked for a moment of silence to honor his friend.

Fred helped Immokalee in many ways.

For years, he served on the Immokalee Local Redevelopment Advisory Board, a voluntary, county-commission appointed board whose mission is to "preserve and enhance the rich mix of cultures and heritage" in the heavily agricultural community.

"He always spoke for the people who lived in Immokalee. He always was advocating for the people of Immokalee. Absolutely," McDaniel said.

For a time, Thomas was a commissioner and board chairman for the Immokalee Water & Sewer District. The independent district, created by the state, maintains the area's water and sewer plants and systems. Commissioners are governor-appointed.

He also served as a vice chairman of the Immokalee Enterprise Zone Board and chairman of the Immokalee Community Development Advisory Board.

He sat on the Collier County Sheriff’s Commission, the board of the Immokalee Chamber of Commerce, and got involved with the Immokalee Rotary and the Immokalee Optimist clubs.

At one point, he was on the South Florida Water Management District's Big Cypress Basin Board, too.

Former Collier County commissioner Penny Taylor said Fred was a "legendary voice of Immokalee" for many, many years.

"Fred made sure that Immokalee and all of the hopes and dreams he had for his hometown’s future were not forgotten by anyone he encountered," she said. "Fred’s leadership was fundamental to the positive growth Immokalee enjoyed."

He appeared at county commission meetings countless times, to speak on issues important to Immokalee, including economic development.

A 'selfless community leader'

In 2002, U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, whose district includes most of inland Collier, recognized Thomas during Black History Month, saying: "He dedicates each day of his life to advancing the needs of his community and ensuring that Immokalee thrives. He is a selfless community leader and answers the call of duty not for recognitions or merits, but because of a true love for his town and a desire to see it prosper."

U.S. Rep for Florida's 25th Congressional District, Mario Diaz Balart speaks during the Veterans Day Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at Village Walk in Naples, Fla.

Danny Gonzalez, the long-time owner of Lozano's Mexican Restaurant in Immokalee, said he leaned on Fred as his "business role model" when he took over as president of what's now known as the Immokalee Eastern Chamber of Commerce 11 years ago, a position he still holds today.

He said Fred and his wife were "like my second parents."

"I will always be grateful for Mr. Thomas, for his leadership for this community of Immokalee – and my favorite words from him were 'Excuse Me,'" Gonzalez said.

Fred often used those two words before he spoke, to get everyone's attention.

With a degree in psychology, his wife said Fred was an excellent listener, who understood the needs and desires of others. When he tried to synthesize their thoughts, it wasn't always welcome, as they wanted to keep talking, she said.

Before settling in Immokalee, the couple moved many times for his jobs with various housing authorities in multiple states.

In November, they would have been married for 52 years.

When a friend first introduced them, Cherryle wasn't impressed. She thought he was a nice guy, but "too aggressive" for a southern girl.

Years later, after bumping into each other at a hotel, while they were attending separate conferences, fate intervened. She decided to give him another chance, after they struck up a good conversation.

"You never say what you are not going to do," she said, as it could backfire, as it did in her case.

A talented photographer

There was another side to Fred, the creative side. He was a talented photographer, who loved taking pictures of nature and wildlife, especially in Southwest Florida.

In 1998, 1999 and 2000 his images appeared in the "Best of Photography" annual publication by the Photographer's Forum magazine. In 1989, he shot a picture of an historic warehouse in the rural north-central Florida town of Micanopy, which still hangs in its museum – and remains one of its bestselling postcards.

For eight years running, his photographs were featured as best-in-show at the Collier Fair. His photographs can be found hanging in two congressional offices in Washington, D.C., and a few legislative offices in Tallahassee.

For two years, he was a finalist in The Selby Gardens Photo contest in Sarasota. In May 2005, he was selected as the Resident Artist of the Month, by the Audubon's Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, recognizing his stand-out pictures taken at the local nature attraction.

Brenda Stelzer, left, and Joan Dunn, right, walk through an old-growth bald cypress forest , at the Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. Admission is free for veterans Friday, Nov. 11.

His wife Cherryle remembers a trip they took to Costa Rica, so he could get a picture of a rare four-toed sloth. They sat in a boat for hours, waiting for him to get the perfect shot.

He ended up selling his best print for $4,000.

"I was just flabbergasted," Cherryle said. "I thought it looked like a monster in a tree."

She said it's hard to believe her husband is gone. While his health had been declining in recent years, she said his death came unexpectedly.

"I miss him already," she said. "If I could have him back tomorrow, I would take him."

Besides his wife, Fred is survived by his two children and his five grandchildren, along with several godchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for June 7 at 1 p.m. It will be held at the Bethel Assembly of God off West Main Street in Immokalee.

