Fraternity awards mid-Mich. students at scholarship ball

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Five mid-Michigan high school students will receive college scholarships this Saturday from the Kappa Delta Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

It’s all happening at the fraternity’s annual scholarship ball at Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center, East Lansing, at 7 pm. Saturday, June 1. The theme is “preparing our leaders of tomorrow.”

Tickets are $100, available on EventNoire.com.

The five recipients of $1,000 college scholarships are as follows:

Rece Baker, DeWitt High School

Zachary Barker, Okemos High School

Bryce Brown, Okemos High School

Hailey Perkins, Okemos High School

Jay Townsley Jr., Waverly High School

Hill Harper, a cast member in the television series “The Good Doctor” arrives at the 35th Annual PaleyFest at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Hill Harper, the actor and activist who is running in the Democratic primary for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat, is set to be the keynote speaker at the scholarship dinner, said a fraternity spokesperson.

Harper is also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Alpha Phi Alpha, founded at Cornell University in 1906, is the first Black, intercollegiate Greek-lettered organization in the United States.

