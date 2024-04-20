SMITHVILLE, Mo. – A Missouri family is understandably devastated after a tornado destroyed the only place they have to call home and most of their possessions.

Kristel McGinnis and her family are now left with the daunting task of rebuilding their lives from scratch, but they are determined to overcome the tragedy and start anew.

On Tuesday, her family's trailer at Smithville Lake campground was demolished by an EF-1 tornado.

The family of three, along with their dog and cat, were caught off guard when the rain suddenly intensified and a tornado approached.

"It just was so scary," she told FOX Weather. "I was more concerned about my son, getting him to safety and just making sure that we were going to be OK."

As their survival instincts kicked in, McGinnis, her fiance and young son began sprinting as fast as possible to a campground bathroom when the twister hit.

"It just felt like that run was forever," McGinnis said.

This wasn't the first traumatic time for McGinnis' family. Last year, her fiancé was in a serious car accident that left him with a broken neck and back. As the sole provider for their family, the wreck prevented him from working, which resulted in a significant financial hardship that caused the family to lose everything.

"We (were) lucky enough that my mom and her boyfriend gifted us a fifth wheel, and since February 2024, we (have) been staying at Smithville Lake," McGinnis said in a GoFundMe she established to help her family recoup their losses. "With now no place to call home, we feel defeated."

McGinnis said their 11-year-old son is still shaken and unsure how to process what happened.

"We just have to try and rebuild and thank our Lord above that he looked out for us to make the shelter house in matter (of) seconds," McGinnis said.





Original article source: Frantic race to campground bathroom saves Missouri family from tornado that destroyed home