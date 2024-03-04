Frantic dog owner calls 911 after pet tumbles 20 feet off mountain trail, rescuers say

A panicked dog owner called 911 for help after they saw their dog tumble off a trail and get stuck on a steep Hawaii mountainside, rescuers said.

The scary fall happened about 45 minutes into their hike on the Waimano Trail in Pearl City at about 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release.

Rescuers used the caller’s geolocation to spot the dog from a helicopter and get into positions to rescue the pet from the steep mountain slope, rescuers said. They rigged a rope hauling system to hoist the dog back onto the trail.

The dog was not injured in the fall, rescuers said. Once the dog and owner were reunited, they hiked down the trail on their own.

Rescuers reminded hikers to keep their dogs on a short leash while hiking.

“An off-leash dog can disappear out of sight, and if you can’t see what your dog is doing, you can’t prevent them from getting into trouble, like encountering another animal or eating something dangerous,” rescuers said in the news release. “If there are off-leash areas where you are hiking, only let your dog run free if you have verbal control of your dog, you can see your dog at all times, and you’ve worked on a reliable recall.”

Pearl City is about 15 miles northwest of Honolulu.

