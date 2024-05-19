Franklinville man killed in tree trimming incident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Franklinville man was killed in a tree trimming incident on Saturday morning, according to New York State Police.
Police responded to Elm Street in Franklinville just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, where 43-year-old Justin Howard was on a boom lift that tipped over while he was trimming a tree.
Howard was conscious and alert when police were on scene and was transported to ECMC, but he died from his injuries.
Police said that there are no signs of foul play.
