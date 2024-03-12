Franklin Township schools picks new superintendent, Chase Huotari

Franklin Township’s school board unanimously approved Chase Huotari, the chief academic officer of secondary schools for Franklin Township, to be the district’s new superintendent Monday night.

Franklin’s current superintendent, Bruce Hibbard, announced in December that he was retiring from his position after serving in it for the past seven years.

Hibbard will continue to serve as superintendent for the district until Huotari officially begins the role on Aug. 2.

Huotari has been working in several capacities within the district for more than 19 years. He’s held athletic and administrative positions as well served as principal of Franklin Central High School.

Chase Huotari will take up the role of Franklin Township Community School Corporation's new superintendent starting Aug. 2, 2024. The school board approved the new leader's contract on March 11, 2024.

Huotari has two daughters who attend district schools, and his personal and professional commitment to the district is one of the reasons he stood out as a superintendent candidate, school board members said.

“It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to serve the corporation that marked the beginning of my career,” Huotari said in a statement. “As a member of the Franklin Township community, nothing is more important to me than ensuring our students have unparalleled opportunities within the state. I'm eager to get started."

Huotari’s contract will last until June 30, 2027. He has an annual base salary of $205,000 with the potential of annual performance raises. He also will have an annual car allowance of $12,000 and a cell phone allowance of $1,200 per contract year. Huotari will receive $20,000 in retirement benefits for the 2024-25 school year and each subsequent year afterward.

Franklin Township school board president Zach Smith Howard said after reviewing 12 other candidates during the search, Huotari stood out as the best option for the district’s next leader.

“It was evident when compared to all other applicants, as a highly visible member of Franklin Township, he will actively engage with all our stakeholders and the board as we work collaboratively to move the district forward,” Howard said in a statement.

New boundaries for Franklin Township K-3 schools

The Franklin Township school board also approved new enrollment boundaries for its K-3 schools at Monday night's meeting.

The new boundaries are to accommodate a new elementary building, New Bethel, which is set to open this fall.

The New Bethel school will absorb about half of the enrollment boundary for Acton Elementary school, while most of the other school boundaries will see slight changes. Around 83% of the current K-2 students will not change schools, Franklin Township leaders said.

