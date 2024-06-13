Franklin teacher wins $2,500 from Virginia Lottery

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — One Virginian teacher won $2,500 from the Virginia Lottery during its Thank a Teacher campaign.

Sally Drake

Sally Drake is a third grade teacher at SP Morton Elementary School in Franklin. She won $2,500 and the school she teaches at will receive $2,500 in supplies from The Supply Room.

Drake’s name was randomly selected in the prize drawing from nearly 17,000 entries submitted by teachers who entered a special code from their thank-you notes. The Virginia Lottery and its partners surprised Drake at her school on June 10.

The ninth annual award-winning Thank a Teacher campaign was held in conjunction with National Teacher Appreciation Week.

The Thank a Teacher campaign is a unique partnership between the Virginia Lottery, The Supply Room, IGT and NeoPollard Interactive. It celebrates those teachers whose hard work and inspiration have made a difference in so many lives.

Continue to check WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.