Franklin Street in Manitowoc will be closed to traffic starting Monday

MANITOWOC – Franklin Street from South 21st Street to South 26th Street is scheduled to be closed to traffic beginning May 20.

The city is closing the stretch for a complete reconstruction of the road, including replacing the water main and working on the storm and sanitary sewers, according to a news release from the Manitowoc Department of Public Infrastructure.

Traffic on South 21st and South 26th streets should not be affected by the project and there will be signs directing traffic to detour from Franklin Street to Washington Street.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of August.

