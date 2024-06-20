Franklin police equipped with devices that can save children, adults who are choking

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers with the Franklin Police Department (FPD) will soon have a new, life-saving tool at their disposal.

The police department recently bought choking rescue devices that can help save children and/or adults.

The LifeVac kit is equipped with a non-invasive suction rescue device that can save a life in the event of air obstruction.

Biden approves Major Disaster Declaration for tornado affected areas in Tennessee

“We feel that this is an important tool in order to save lives here in the City of Franklin. Hopefully we will not have to use them, but we want to be prepared,” said Max Winitz, public information officer for the Franklin Police Department.

According to data from the National Safety Council, over 12,000 children are taken to the hospital each year for choking-related incidents.

The FPD said at least one child dies from choking on food every five days in the United States, and. Officials added infants and older adults are more at risk.

“God forbid we hope this never happens, but if somebody’s choking on something, this is another tool we can use to possibly save somebody’s life,” Sgt. Zach Wolfe said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.