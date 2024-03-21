Franklin intersection upgrade started, closes portion of Main Road

FRANKLIN TWP. — The Main Road and Route 40 intersection is getting a major upgrade including new traffic signals.

But motorists will have to detour around the work area — between Route 40 and Weymouth Road — for about two months.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation closed the road to through traffic in both directions as work started Monday.

The project will add right turn ramps from Main Road to Route 40. The intersection also will be raised by nearly 2 feet and repaved.

Other new features will include concrete median islands and curb ramps and sidewalks that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Drainage inlets also are being improved.

Northbound traffic on Main Road will have to turn right onto Weymouth Road (C.R. 690) eastbound; turn left onto South Brewster Road (C.R. 672) northbound; and turn left onto Route 40 (Harding Highway) westbound to Main Road.

Southbound traffic on Main Road will turn left onto Route 40 eastbound, turn right onto South Brewster Road, and turn right onto Weymouth Road westbound to Main Road.

The project is funded with $2.2 million in federal assistance.

