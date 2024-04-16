Franklin County's 2024 Mosquito Surveillance Program has begun

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Franklin County’s annual mosquito surveillance and control efforts began April 1 and will continue through late September.

Jason Goetz, a mosquito and tick-borne disease control specialist with the Franklin County Planning Department, and other county staff will survey for mosquitoes both in their adult and larvae forms, and will determine the best method of control.

Adult mosquitoes, which prefer treelines and dense vegetation near stagnant water, will be trapped, counted, identified by species and sent to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection in Harrisburg to be tested for West Nile Virus.

Staff will also collect “dip samples” of stagnant bodies of water to survey for mosquito larvae breeding areas and to determine the best course of treatment to eliminate the larval source.

During the surveillance period, residents might notice county staff using backpack sprayers or truck-mounted sprayers to deploy larvicides and adulticides.

Staff also will place traps in predominantly public areas. All traps will be clearly labeled.

All truck-mounted sprays will be announced publicly at least 24 hours in advance on the Franklin County website, www.franklincountypa.gov, as well as through the county’s social media channels.

In addition to mosquito population surveillance, staff will monitor ticks to evaluate the species, quantities and the presence of certain diseases in public-use areas. Ticks will be collected and tested for a variety of pathogens, including Borrelia burgdorfei, which causes lyme disease.

Unlike mosquitoes, there are no effective spraying methods to control ticks. Residents can protect themselves by applying insect repellent before entering a tick habitat and by checking themselves thoroughly for ticks after exiting the habitat.

For a more in-depth, comprehensive look at mosquito and tick surveillance and control methods, go to https://bit.ly/MTBDP or contact Goetz at 717-261-3855 or jgoetz@franklincountypa.gov.

