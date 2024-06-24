Franklin County World War II veteran, 103, honored on the Congressional Record

What does it feel like to be 103?

“It feels like I want to get out and go every day,” explained Sam Worley of Chambersburg, who’s been asked that a lot since his June 13 birthday.

On Thursday, June 20, he got out and went to John Allison Public House in Greencastle, where he was honored by U.S. Rep. John Joyce, a Republican who represents Pennsylvania's 13th District.

What's in the Congressional Record about Sam Worley?

Sam Worley of Chambersburg received a copy of the Congressional Record from U.S. Rep. John Joyce, who recognized the Franklin County native, World War II veteran and community, business and government leader on the House floor in honor of his 103rd birthday. The presentation was made during the congressman’s visit to Greencastle on June 20.

Joyce presented Worley with an official copy of the Congressional Record from the day he recognized the Franklin County native, World War II veteran and community, business and government leader on the House floor.

“This is a reminder of your service in the Army Air Corps,” Joyce told Worley, who was in intelligence with the 8th Air Force’s First Bomb Division.

“As we mark the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day landings, we are reminded of the incredible sacrifices that were made by sailors, airmen and Marines that fought for our freedoms in World War Two. One of those men is Sam Worley,” Joyce read into the record on June 11.

“As part of a small intelligence unit, Sam Worley worked to decode classified messages and organize the bomber squadrons and their fighter escorts that helped pave the way for the Normandy invasions.”

A miletone three years ago: After a lifetime serving people in Franklin County, Sam Worley is staying busy at 100

How has he touched the Franklin County community?

For his 103rd birthday, Sam Worley of Chambersburg received a framed photo from U.S. Rep. Joyce of the two of them taken at the Chambers Fort Park.

Joyce went on to describe for his colleagues what Worley did as “an important member of the Franklin County community” after returning home.

The list includes 34 years with Valley Bank and Trust Co., eight years as chair of the Franklin County commissioners and more than 20 years on Chambersburg Borough Council, in addition to serving as mayor.

He’s still involved in numerous local groups and organizations, including the YMCA, Kiwanis, American Legion and Masons, and attends and speaks at veterans’ events and festivals.

“On behalf of the people of Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District, I’m proud to wish Mr. Sam Worley a happy 103rd birthday,” Joyce concluded for the Congressional Record.

“You know, we have a treasure who’s sitting here with us,” Joyce said at John Allison Public House, the brief lunch stop during a busy day visiting the Greencastle area.

“I’m proud to call you my friend,” said Joyce, who also gave Worley a framed photo of the two of them together taken a few months ago at Fort Chambers Park in Chambersburg.

“He’s a wonderful friend. It’s always a huge event when it’s his birthday,” said Fred Young, chair of both the Franklin County Republican Committee and the Antrim Township Board of Supervisors.

A Hometown Hero: Franklin County paratrooper lost on D-Day remembered on 80th anniversary

What are the reflections of the 103-year-old?

The phrase “the Greatest Generation” came up several times around the table and Worley recalled receiving a copy of Tom Brokaw’s book of the same name from his daughter.

Wearing a Franklin County World War II medal and red, white and blue bow tie and pocket handkerchief, Worley noted the 8th Air Force was the largest and lost the most members in the Army Air Corps in World War II.

He also recalled growing up with his mother, father and sister in a 10-room house in Fannettsburg with “an abundance of food and very little money, but we had each other.”

He said his longevity may be attributed to the seven-mile round trip from the family farm to the high school, a trip he made by bicycle unless the weather was too cold.

“I may be slowing down a bit,” Worley said. He continues to greatly enjoy living in Chambersburg, where he said he was on borough council “forever.”

He goes to the Chambersburg Club every morning to shoot pool and reported he won three out of five games on Monday. In the afternoon, he turns his attention to pinochle.

Worley also attends Central Presbyterian Church every Sunday morning and recently told the pastor he’d held every office except preacher.

“It’s not too late” was the reply.

This article originally appeared on Waynesboro Record Herald: Sam Worley, Chambersburg, honored for World War II service