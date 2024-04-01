Which Franklin County schools are dismissing early for the solar eclipse on April 8?

It doesn’t have a front-row seat, but Franklin County will still see a significant chunk of the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

Pennsylvania is in the path of the eclipse, with 100% coverage in Crawford, Erie, Mercer and Warren counties and at least 90% in the rest of the state. The eclipse will begin around 2 p.m., peak between 3:15 and 3:20 and end by 4:30, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The mid-afternoon phenomenon will see some local schools dismissing early, while others are keeping a normal schedule.

What school districts are dismissing early?

This image from NASA.gov shows a 'ring of fire' around the moon visible during a solar eclipse.

Greencastle-Antrim School District: Middle and high schools, noon; elementary and primary schools,12:45 p.m.

Waynesboro Area School District: Elementary, 11:50 a.m.; secondary, 12:50 p.m.

Which school districts are following the regular schedule?

Chambersburg Area School District

Fannett-Metal School District

Tuscarora School District

Shippensburg Area School District

How is the eclipse being tied to education?

Regardless of when they are sending students home, local schools are making the eclipse an educational opportunity.

For example, the Tuscarora School District will provide 1,500 pairs of glasses and viewfinders for secondary students. Teachers are encouraged to make the eclipse a learning event before the 3:13 p.m. dismissal.

Tuscarora’s elementary students are dismissed at 2:10 p.m. and will be home before the height of the eclipse.

A solar eclipse viewing party is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Waynesboro Area Senior High School Stadium. Organized by The Institute in collaboration with the Waynesboro Area School District and NASA, the party is free and open to the public.

For more information, email The Institute at info@NatureAndCultureInstitute.org or call 717-762-0373 or visit www.natureandcultureinstitute.org

