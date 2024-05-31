Franklin County prosecutors sue sex offender a second time for living too close to school

For the second time in as many years, Franklin County prosecutors have sued a man who is required to register as a sexual offender because he is living too close to a school.

The 26-year-old man was convicted in October 2022 of misdemeanor voyeurism as part of a plea deal, according to Franklin County Common Pleas Court records.

The Dispatch is not naming the man at this time because he has not been charged with any new crimes and his original convictions were not felony offenses.

Prosecutors initially accused the man of secretly recording his roommates and a friend, all of whom were adults, at their apartment, according to court records.

As part of his conviction, the man is required to register once a year for 15 years as a Tier I sexual offender. Part of Ohio's sex offender registration law restricts those who are registered offenders from living within 1,000 feet of a school, preschool or daycare facility.

In 2023, the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office requested an injunction forcing the man to move from an apartment on East Henderson Road that was within 1,000 feet of Columbus City Schools' Indian Springs Elementary School, Bishop Watterson High School and a daycare center, according to court records.

The man moved without a court order forcing him to do so, court records say.

On Thursday, prosecutors again requested the man be made to move from an apartment on East Hudson Street that is within 1,000 feet of Columbus City Schools' Dominion Middle School, according to court records.

A hearing is scheduled for June 9. As of Thursday afternoon, the man did not have an attorney listed.

bbruner@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio sex offender sued again for living near school