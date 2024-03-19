Franklin County prosecutor botched child porn case. Probation a slap on the wrist.

Michael McCammon

Tyack botched child porn case

Re "Ex-schools controller admits to sharing child sexual abuse pics," March 16: I read with disgust the articles on Michael McCammon and his hand-slap post-conviction sentence on charges of sharing child sexual abuse pics online.

Not sharing child porn but CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE —REALLY?

He also admitted to discussing sexual abuse of kids as young as age 2 with other predators.

Age 2!

Poor Mike only got probation. Really? His attorney also said the arrest was a wake-up call — at age 60? Really? At that age, he is way beyond waking up and rehabilitation.

Apr 26, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, U.S.; Franklin County Prosecutor G. Gary Tyack, a Democrat, took office in 2021 after winning the 2020 election against Ron Oâ€™Brien, the longest-serving prosecutor in county history and a Republican. Tyack is a former Judge for the 10th District Court of Appeals, which encompasses Franklin County.

God only knows how long he was sharing this crap online. This offense against children demands prison time.

Sorry, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack. You blew this one in a huge manner.

Jerry Bower, Columbus

Unbelievable win by Guy Parsons, PoliticalCartoons.com

Cellphones aren't our enemies

Re "DeWine to schools: Ban or restrict cellphones," March 15: My first thought reading the article on banning cellphones in schools was that cellphones are very much a part of everyone's life and should not be banned.

My next thought was how many people reading this article grew up before cellphones were invented?

I never had access to cellphones as a child or teenager and I did fine in school. My children didn't have access to cellphones in school and did fine as well. Need an answer to a question there were and still are other resources to find the answer.

Cellphones can be a distraction taking time away from communicating directly with others. Finally, the article suggested cellphones are here to stay and as the article suggested we need to make it our friend and use it wisely at school, so it doesn't distract from children and teenagers' education.

Jean Hoitsma, Columbus

Some students need their phones

Re "DeWine to schools: Ban or restrict cellphones," March 15: When developing policies regarding cell phone use in schools, district leaders must remember that there are students for whom cell phones double as medical devices.

Students with type 1 diabetes may use phones to monitor blood glucose levels, and school nurses and parents may follow their blood glucose levels and receive alerts based on the readings.

Students may also administer insulin using their phones. While the phone does not need to be out and could be in a bag, it does need to be nearby.

This is important to remember as students are entitled to accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Cassandra Freeland, Columbus

Disappointed and pleased with The Dispatch

Re Regional Plan for housing must be developed before it's too late" March 17: I was both surprised and disappointed to read March 17 Dispatch editorial on the need for a regional housing strategy and see no mention of MORPC’s 2020 Regional Housing Strategy.

That report, which was undertaken during COVID and included a number of funding partners, including the city of Delaware, laid out a comprehensive plan for addressing a number of the issues and challenges raised in the editorial.

The report’s executive summary leads with: "Central Ohio is at Critical Inflection Point."

Our view: Columbus area's housing crisis 'a five-alarm fire.' Beyond time for a regional response.

As a municipal official in one of the fastest growing regions in the state and Midwest, the attention and coverage the Dispatch has devoted to this issue is welcomed and appreciated. Helping to raise public awareness is an important first step.

Tom Homan, city manager, Delaware

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ex-Columbus schools controller child porn case botched by prosecutor