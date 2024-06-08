Franklin County pool closes early amid verbal altercations, threats between guests; Police investigating

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Franklin County pool was forced to close early Thursday amid threats among guests, and police are investigating.

Northside Park Pool, located at 138 Brown Street, closed early after guests became involved in multiple verbal altercations and violent threats, officials said in a Facebook post.

The altercations were happening at the same time, so staff implemented security protocols and closed the pool. Waynesboro Police are investigating.

In the post, officials said they would “not tolerate” any kind of violence.

“We strive to provide a safe, family-friendly atmosphere at Northside Pool, and we will not tolerate intimidation, harassment, threats, or violence,” the post reads. “The Borough of Waynesboro will take steps to prosecute, to the fullest extent of the law, any individual or individuals engaged in this type of behavior.”

