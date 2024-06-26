Franklin County man killed while backing out of drug dealer's driveway, police say

An argument over money connected to a drug deal precipitated a shooting that left a man dead in the middle of the street in a Franklin County neighborhood last weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Anthony Henderson, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Lance Riley, 33, of St. Thomas.

Henderson is in Franklin County Jail, denied bail, according to court records.

Riley was pronounced dead Saturday night, after police responding to a report of gunshots shortly after 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Mountain Shadow Drive, Greene Township, found him unconscious and slumped over the steering wheel of a red minivan that was still in gear in the middle of the street, according to court documents.

The van had two bullet holes, one in the driver's side mirror and one in the windshield, police said. Riley had a gunshot wound in his right bicep that extended to his side.

Police also found blood on the driveway where the van had been parked before Riley backed into the street. A full cigarette was in the grass beside the blood.

A nearby resident told police they heard two males arguing over money outside a neighbor's home followed by two bangs that sounded like gunshots.

Argument, shooting captured on surveillance video

A surveillance video showed what went down.

The red minivan pulled into Henderson's driveway, with Riley behind the wheel. The two men met outside and appeared to argue, then Henderson went back into the house and Riley got into his vehicle, according to court documents.

"I then observed the Defendant's arm in the front doorway entrance pointed in the direction of the Victim and his vehicle, in a manner consistent with holding a handgun," police wrote in court documents.

The surveillance video then showed the minivan back out of the driveway and stop in the middle of the road, facing Henderson's home.

What did Henderson tell police?

Henderson came out of his home at the request of police and was taken to the state police barracks for an interview.

He said he was a "middle man" and had been helping Riley obtain cocaine, according to court documents.

It had been several days since they talked last, Henderson said, when Riley came to his home Saturday inquiring about money. After it turned into an argument, Henderson said he went inside his home through his front door and locked it, according court documents.

Henderson said he watched Riley get back into the van and back out of the driveway. He "acknowledged hearing a noise indicative of a gunshot," police wrote in court documents.

His two children were in the home at the time, Henderson told police.

Guns, drugs found in Henderson's home

Despite Henderson denying any firearms were on the property and him being prohibited from possessing a gun due to a felony drug conviction in 2014, police found multiple guns while searching his home, according to court documents.

A Taurus revolver, with two expended rounds and five live rounds in the cylinder, was among five guns located in a safe in the laundry room, according to court documents. The Taurus and one other were found to be stolen.

Crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, pills and a large sum of cash were also found in the safe with the guns, according to court documents.

What other charges does Henderson face?

In addition to first-degree murder, Henderson is charged with third-degree murder, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, five counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, and two counts of receiving stolen property, according to court records.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 2 in Franklin County Central Court, located in courtroom 6 at the Franklin County Judicial Center.

Mountain Shadow neighborhood was sight of 2017 homicide

Just around the corner from Henderson's home, 46-year-old Jamie Ruth Daley was stabbed at home on Mountain Shadow Circle on Dec. 7, 2017. She was found on a neighbor's porch.

Her stepdaughter Tosha Daley pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in her death. Tosha Daley recruited Nicholas Shinn to kill her stepmother, and he ultimately pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Shinn is serving a life sentence. Tosha Daley was sentenced to 20-40 years on the murder charge and another 10-20 years on a related robbery charge.

Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Franklin County homicide: Lance Riley shot as he left defendant's home