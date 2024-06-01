Franklin County man out on bond in rape case accused of raping 2 more women at knifepoint

A Franklin County man with a more than 20-year record of sexually assaulting women again faces rape charges after he was released on bond last year.

Michael T. Davis, 57, of Mifflin Township, is accused of holding two woman at knife-point on the same day in May and forcing them to perform various sex acts, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records. Both women said they were also forced to ingest a white substance believed to be cocaine.

Davis remains at the Franklin County jail on six felony counts: three each of kidnapping and rape, according to jail records.

He was released on bond in early 2023 after being charged with rape, kidnapping, felonious assault and failure to register his address.

That case is still pending, and prosecutors allege Davis committed the most recent felonies while out on a $500,000 bond from those charges.

They accuse him of forcing women into his vehicle and then taking them to his home last month, according to court records.

The 2023 case is one in a long line of charges against Davis. Among those to which he pleaded guilty and was convicted were charges of gross sexual imposition in 2002 and 2005.

Other similar charges were dismissed, or a jury found him not guilty.

In 2014, he was charged with rape, kidnapping and felonious assault. As part of a plea deal, the charges were reduced to misdemeanor assault. In that case, prosecutors accused him in court records of forcing a sex worker off the street and into his vehicle with a weapon, holding her captive, drugging her, forcing her to perform various sex acts and choking her to unconsciousness multiple times.

An arraignment in the most recent case is set for Monday.

