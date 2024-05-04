Franklin County man accused of trying to burn down home with his disabled father inside

A man is accused of attempted murder for trying to burn down his home during a standoff with Franklin County deputies while his elderly disabled father was inside.

Deputies were called Friday morning to the home on the 3000 block of Taylor Flats Road after William Allan Lewis allegedly held a sibling at gunpoint, according to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Because Lewis reportedly had a hostage, deputies called in help from neighboring Tri-Cities law enforcement agencies.

As more officers arrived, Lewis’ sibling was able to escape and the only people left in the home were Lewis and his father, said the release.

Deputies tried to call Lewis to get him to surrender, but he refused to talk with them.

As officers from Pasco, Kennewick and Richland began making a plan for rescuing Lewis’ father, Lewis allegedly started a fire in a bathroom. Soon after, Lewis surrendered and was arrested.

Dark smoke billowed from one end of the home as officers got inside and rescued Lewis’ father.

No one was hurt and the fire was extinguished, the sheriff’s office said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office did not release Lewis’ name, but jail records list that he was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of first-degree arson, first-degree attempted murder, unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault.