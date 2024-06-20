Franklin County judge orders suspected serial rapist held without bond until trial

A suspected serial rapist accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting at least three women while free on $500,000 bond in another sexual assault case will now remain in the Franklin County jail until his trial.

Michael T. Davis, 57, of Mifflin Township, will be held without bond pending trial after a Thursday hearing in which Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Andy Miller found Davis to be a danger to public safety.

Davis had been given a $500,000 bond for charges of rape, kidnapping and felonious assault after he was accused of a sexual assault that occurred in March 2023, as well as a charge of failure to notify authorities of a change of address as a previously convicted sex offender.

He is now facing an additional three counts of kidnapping and five counts of rape for alleged assaults that took place over a seven-day period while he was out on that bond.

Davis has previous sexual assault convictions dating back to at least the late 1990s, as well as several charges that had been dismissed or which Davis was found not guilty of committing.

"We’re seeing a pattern here that this defendant preys upon the weakest among us, drug addicts, people dealing drugs, prostitutes and thinks he can get away with these acts because of who he is targeting," Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Vincent Bruni said.

Davis' attorney, Thomas Gjostein, said that assertion was "egregiously wrong," and that the women could be interpreted as "get as much money out of him as they could."

"We've had significant testimony that each person here is a prostitute and, frankly, likely, a street hooker which is different than one might consider a high call or a high-profile woman," Gjostein said.

Miller said he heard Gjostein's argument, but based on the request for no bond, he had to evaluate the testimony presented.

"Your very first defense is they’re street hookers and I don't know what to do with that," Miller said "I should assume they’re liars because they’re hookers? That they pay for or asked for or agreed to what they’ve alleged because you can't rape someone who has otherwise consented to sex? You can rape a hooker, so I don’t know what to make of that."

Additional details in the case against Davis were also revealed in the testimony of Franklin County Sheriff's detective Jason Moore.

Moore testified that, after being arrested, Davis said on a recorded jail call to his wife that had he not been caught, his behavior would have continued — and gotten worse. Moore also testified there were searches on Davis' cellphone for how to steal Social Security numbers, foreign countries that did not have extradition treaties with the U.S., and for countries that had registration requirements for sexual offenders.

Affidavits for several search warrants executed by detectives in the case also revealed new details.

In one affidavit, detectives wrote that one of the three victims told Franklin County Sheriff's detectives she had met Davis on May 17 at the intersection of East Livingston and Lilley avenues in the Driving Park neighborhood. The woman said she had gotten into a GMC Denali pickup truck to sell the driver cocaine, however, the driver drove around the corner, pulled a knife and told the woman, "I'll show you what I do to prostitutes."

The affidavit states the man told the woman his name was Mike and took her to his home on the 3700 block of Earl Avenue. Detectives later were able to identify that man as Davis.

The woman told detectives Davis had taken her to an upstairs bedroom inside the home and ordered her to undress and engage in sexual activity at knifepoint. He bound her hands with a dog leash and told her he had already stabbed one woman in the room, showing her a photograph of another woman, court records state.

Davis held the woman for two days until someone knocked on the home's door and the woman ran out of the back door of the home while Davis was distracted, court records state. The woman stated she picked up a piece of paper off a table that had names on it.

Court records say that document was a vehicle registration for Davis' wife and the woman was able to identify a photograph of the home and Davis out of a photo lineup.

A second woman came forward to detectives on May 28 and said she had been sexually assaulted by Davis as well. Two days later, the woman said Davis had spoken to her on the phone and asked her to come to the Earl Avenue home.

Both women said Davis had offered them money for "his safety."

The second woman, according to court records, told detectives Davis also offered to let her use his car for 30 days because he did not have any money to give to her.

On May 31, detectives pulled Davis over in his 2019 GMC Denali, with a woman in the front seat. According to court records, the woman told detectives she had met Davis around 2 a.m. the day before and that they had gone to Davis' home, where he'd forced her to perform sexual acts while holding a knife to her throat.

The woman had Davis' phone, which she said Davis had given to her, and that several other women who said they were victims of Davis had reached out to him on it over the course of the two days, court records state..

Detectives seized multiple laptops, cellphones, cameras and memory cards from Davis' home, as well as DNA samples.

Davis indicated he intends to appeal Miller's decision to hold him without bond. He also told Miller he would like to be moved to a different area of the Franklin County jail because he is currently locked down in his cell 22 hours a day.

Davis' case will be set for trial at a later date.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio judge orders suspected serial rapist held without bond until trial