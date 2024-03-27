Franklin County jail inmate uses shank to stab fellow inmate accused of killing brother

A Franklin County Jail inmate used an 8-inch shank to stab a fellow inmate accused of killing his brother in what court documents described as an attempt at revenge.

Charles Fleming, 19, is accused of using the sharpened piece of metal to stab Tayeshawn Gavin, 20, several times in the neck and head, according to court documents.

Both men were being held on murder charges at the time of the March 20 stabbing.

Fleming is accused of the Aug. 5 shooting of 23-year-old Chrishon Fisher on Marcia Drive on the city's Northeast Side.

Gavin is accused of the March 2022 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Chaz Fleming, who is Fleming's brother. On March 11, 2022, Chaz Fleming was found shot inside a car on McCutcheon Road near Easton Town Center.

Court records said around 12:45 p.m. on March 20, the two men were in a holding cell together at the Jackson Pike jail facility with other inmates when the attack occurred.

Fleming pulled the metal shank, which had a fabric handle, from the front of his waistband and stabbed Gavin, court records said. Corrections deputies eventually managed to separate the two men.

Court records don't disclose the severity of Gavin's injuries. It is also not clear if jail officials knew of the potential connection between Gavin and Fleming or if there were any instructions to keep them separated.

Fleming is facing new charges of possessing a deadly weapon while under detention and felonious assault.

bbruner@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Franklin County jail inmate stabs man accused of killing brother