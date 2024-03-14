Franklin County grand jury indicts Columbus man in beating death of Grandview Heights man

A Franklin County grand jury has indicted a Columbus man in the beating death of a Grandview Heights man in November 2023, Grandview Heights police announced Thursday.

Jacob K. Laurence, 34, of Columbus' West Side, is charged with reckless homicide and tampering with evidence in the beating that led to the death of 57-year-old Stephen Albright in November 2023, Grandview Heights public information officer Aubrey Hale said in an email.

Grandview Heights police arrested Laurence on Nov. 22, but on burglary charges that were unrelated to the death investigation, Hale said.

Additional charges against Laurence are still being considered. Police also took into custody a woman of interest in the case, but prosecutors are not seeking any charges against her, Hale said, so Grandview Heights police have not released her identity.

Albright found severely beaten, dies later from injuries

Grandview Heights police and medics responded about 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 13 to Fifth Avenue, east of Dublin Road, on reports of an unconscious person. First responders found Albright unconscious and suffering from "severe injuries to his head," according to a statement released on the City of Grandview Heights Facebook page.

Medics transported Albright in critical condition to Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center, where the father of two and former Peace Corps volunteer died from his injuries a few days later on Nov. 17.

