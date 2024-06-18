Franklin County Emergency Management cancels Wednesday outdoor siren test, citing heat wave

Franklin County will not conduct its weekly test of Wednesday of outdoor warning sirens similar to this one pictured from Wooster, Ohio, because of concerns about impacting equipment due to the current heat wave.

The Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security has canceled Wednesday's weekly outdoor warning siren system test, citing the heat wave that has gripped central Ohio.

FCEM&HS officials said on their Twitter account they are canceling the test so as not to place more demand on their equipment as central Ohio grapples with potentially dangerous heat. The siren test normally takes place every Wednesday at noon.

Franklin County continues to be under a Heat Advisory through the end of the week. In an effort not to place more demand on the equipment, FCEM&HS will suspend the audible noon test of the Franklin County Outdoor Warning Siren System tomorrow, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. pic.twitter.com/QOdV0gbBmc — Franklin County Emergency Management (@FCEMHS) June 18, 2024

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to upper-90s each weekday into Friday, with the heat index, or "real feel" impact over 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Central Ohio has been placed on a heat advisory that is expected to continue until 8 p.m. Friday.

