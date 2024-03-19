Franklin County EMA directors prepare people for April 8 solar eclipse

Mar. 19—FARMINGTON — Directors of Franklin County Emergency Management Agency want Mainers and out-of-staters traveling to Maine to be prepared for the effect of the April 8 solar eclipse.

Director Amanda Simoneau and Deputy Director Sara Bickford have been gearing up for the eclipse for months. They have been working with other groups, including public safety and the Maine Department of Transportation.

People will be able to view the eclipses while wearing solar glasses from select states, including Maine, to "witness the moon's path completely covering the sun, creating moments of total darkness and a radiant ring around the sun," according to the Maine Tourism Office.

People's daily routines will be impacted, Bickford said.

People from in and out of state need to be aware, Simoneau said. "We just don't want anything bad to happen to anyone."

The time will vary for when people can witness the actual eclipse, depending where people are, Bickford said. It is expected to begin about 3:28 p.m. and be over by 3:33 p.m. It will start getting darker around 2:15 p.m.

There is expected to be an influx of vehicles going in and out of Farmington and other towns. Intersections could become jammed, Simoneau said. It is the time of day when schools and work are getting out, she added.

"We are looking at the worst-case scenario," she said, to help people become aware and be prepared.

If people are participating in solar eclipse events, they should fill up their vehicles with gas or the appropriate fuel prior to getting there to avoid gas stations being closed. They should have groceries stocked up and a potential place to stay, if they get stuck in a crowd.

According to the Maine Tourism Office, people should wear viewing glasses to protect their eyes. Solar glasses are available at Maine's Visitor Information Centers along Interstate 95 while supplies last. Solar eclipse glasses are also available at certain retailers and venders online.

It is important to dress for Maine's April weather. Coats and boots are recommended as temperatures average between 27 and 40 degrees.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry advises Maine state campgrounds are closed for camping during April.

The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is holding a Shadow of the Sun Festival from April 5 to 8. For more information, visit their website.

Jay Recreation Committee is also holding The Great American Eclipse Party from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on April 8 at French Falls Park in Jay. There will be a guided eclipse hike from 2:30 to 3 p.m.

The Town Office is selling eclipse viewers for $4. It is recommended people bring a flashlight because it will get dark. The Spruce Mountain High School Envirothon Team is planning demonstrations and activities related to the eclipse.

For more information about the eclipse in Maine, go to visitmaine.com.

