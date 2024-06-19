Franklin County commissioners accept new bylaws for opioid advisory committee

Jun. 19—FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners Tuesday accepted amended documents for the previous Opioid Settlement Committee, including bylaws, applications, guidelines and other criteria.

Commissioners temporarily suspended the volunteer panel, now named the Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee, in April to review and revamp rules and member eligibility.

Commissioners made the decision at their meeting April 16, a week after they voted to remove a member from the panel. There were two executive sessions at meetings April 2 and 9.

Commissioner Bob Carlton of Freeman Township agreed in April to be the commissioners' liaison to work with the committee. A commissioner was not previously appointed to it.

Carlton, Susan Pratt, the county's American Rescue Plan Act administrator, and county sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Ryan Close basically redeveloped the whole committee, Carlton said.

It will have a maximum five members. Applications will be available soon on the county website at franklincountymaine.gov. Applicants must list three references with phone numbers for them.

The committee will meet four times a year, Carlton said.

The panel will have a nonvoting chairperson, Pratt said.

A member will not be able to apply for a grant. If they work for an entity that is applying for a grant, they would be excluded from that round of applications, she said.

The committee will follow similar procedures as the county Tax-Increment Financing Advisory Committee. Those members score applications for grant proposals and make recommendations to commissioners. It is considered a screening committee for applications, Pratt said.

Commissioners also adopted the new opioid committee's bylaws and guidelines for the use of the money.

The money comes from settlements with drug manufacturers and drug distributers such as pharmacies.

Franklin County has or is to receive about $1.3 million in the settlement over the next 18 years. It will be used in treating, preventing, and educating in an "an evidence based" approach outlined by the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

County Administrative Assistant Jamie Sullivan will work with the committee, Carlton said.

Two grant applications totaling $20,000 were previously approved by commissioners under the former committee.

