Franklin County approves purchase of heat pump for Sheriff's Office

May 8—FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners Tuesday approved $6,015 for a 24,000 BTU heat pump for the Sheriff's Office building.

The money will come out of a building reserve account.

Franklin Home Services inspected the boiler at the Sheriff's Office and discovered it has a crack that is leaking carbon monoxide. They determined it is not safe, county Administrator Amy Bernard said.

The company gave a quote of $12,000 to replace the furnace.

Bernard said a quote from Dave's World, who did the heat pumps at the Franklin County Courthouse, is $6,015 for the unit and a 12-year warranty.

The county plans to build a new Emergency Operations Center on County Way in Farmington where the Sheriff's Office, jail and regional communications center are located.

The heat pump could be removed and be used in a different location or could possibly stay in the building if it is turned into a garage, wash station or storage area.

Commissioners voted to go with the heat pump with the warranty.

In another matter, commissioners will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the courthouse to discuss bids for the emergency operations center. The bids for components of the center were received Friday.

If the Budget Advisory Committee meets before next Tuesday to finalize the spending plan, commissioners could set the 2024-25 tax rate at that meeting.

Commissioners sent back a $10.6 million budget to the budget advisory panel Tuesday.

Bernard also mentioned that Rangeley has agreed to pay an overtime rate for deputies to cover law enforcement shifts for the town, Bernard said.

Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV is interim chief in his off time through June 30.

Rangeley Chief Russell French resigned Feb. 13. The sole police officer, Sgt. Jared Austin, left in April to take a position with the Knox County Sheriff's Office in Vinalhaven.

