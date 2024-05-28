Franklin community mourns loss of Page High graduate killed in shooting

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday night, people are remembering the life of a Page High School graduate who was shot and killed over the weekend.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Matthew Roufail admitted to shooting Lily Basil with what he thought was “an unloaded AR-15 style rifle.”

Lily just graduated from Page High School in Franklin. This week, counselors will be available at the school to support students and staff during this difficult time.

On Saturday, Franklin Police responded to a shooting call on Hansen Drive. The caller said he was driving Lily to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder. EMS met them on the side of the road and took her to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The Page High School principal wrote in a statement: “The Page High family mourns the loss of 2024 graduate Lily Basil. Lily was a light; she was kind, sweet and extremely respectful. Her smile lit up every room she entered. Though she was newer to the Page community, she quickly embraced the Patriot spirit and was a friend to everyone she met. Page faculty, staff and students will dearly miss Lily, and we are committed to honoring her memory by sharing her light.” – Dr. Katie Hill, Principal

Her family will be holding a celebration of life at Rolling Hills Community Church on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

They also ask the community to honor Lily by lighting a candle, a luminary, or turning on a porch light after sunset on Friday evening in memory of her life.

The suspect was charged with criminal homicide. His bond was set at $150,000. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office said he bonded out on Tuesday.

