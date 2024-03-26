Franklin Co. pair charged after homemade child porn found on suspected drug dealer's phone

Police in Franklin County arrested a suspected drug dealer and his girlfriend after homemade child pornography was found on the man's cellphone.

Sean Antoine Banks, 64, was put in Franklin County Jail on Friday, according to online court records. Magisterial District Judge Glenn Manns denied bail because there are "no bail conditions available to protect the victims and the community," court records state.

Ashleyla Maree Barbour, 30, is incarcerated on $250,000 bail, records show.

Banks took photos as he sexually abused kids, police say

The arrests were made about a week after Pennsylvania State Police executed a search warrant on the couple's home in the 600 block of Heintzelman Avenue, Hamilton Township. Banks and Barbour were both present during the early morning search on March 14, according to court documents.

Banks told troopers he had marijuana and "pressed M30" pills, counterfeit prescription medication that contains fentanyl, court documents state. He admitted to selling the drugs.

Police also found several cellphones. Barbour identified one of the iPhones as Banks', and police knew the phone number as one Banks used in drug transactions, according to court documents.

A forensic analysis of the phone was completed a few days later. The phone contained several photos and videos of two children, ages 3 and 9, performing sexual acts on Banks, according to court documents.

Police said several photos and videos showed Banks putting his penis in the children's mouths. In one photo, Barbour was holding the 3-year-old during the sexual assault, according to court documents.

One of the photos showed Barbour and one of the children both involved in sexual acts with Banks, police wrote in court documents. Barbour confirmed this when police asked her about the photo.

Other files showed Banks masturbating in front of the children. Police said Banks appeared to be the person operating the phone in the photos and videos they observed.

In addition, the background in the photos and videos matched Banks and Barbour's residence as seen during the search.

What are Banks and Barbour charged with?

Banks is charged with five counts of child pornography and three counts each of of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, endangering the welfare of children, and unlawful contact with a minor - sexual abuse, according to court records.

Barbour is charged with a conspiracy count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, and one count of corruption of minors.

Banks' preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 2 in Franklin County Central Court, located in courtroom 6 at the Franklin County Judicial Center.

Barbour's preliminary hearing is set for earlier that day, at 8:30 a.m., in the same location.

