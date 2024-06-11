Franklin Borough officer involved in fatal crash identified by NJ AG's office

Authorities have released the name of the Franklin Borough officer involved in an on-duty crash on Memorial Day that led to the death of a young Vernon woman, whose identity authorities also confirmed.

Sgt. William Grissom was behind the wheel of a Franklin Borough-issued marked patrol vehicle around 10:40 a.m. on May 27 when he was "involved in a collision" with another vehicle near the intersection of State Route 23 and Walsh Street, the state Attorney General's Office said in a statement released Tuesday morning. Deanna D'Arco, 19, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to Morristown Medical Center, but died on May 29.

The statement did not provide any additional information, including how the crash occurred nor if Grissom's lights were activated. The office said the investigation remains active. Grissom and the driver of the other vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Grissom was promoted from patrolman to sergeant during the borough council's Jan. 1, 2019 reorganization meeting, along with four other officers including the promotion of then-Lt. Gregory Cugliari to chief of police. Grissom was enrolled in the Police and Firemen's Retirement System in 2006, and has roughly 20 years vested. His salary was around $111,000 as of 2021, per the latest data available. Grissom is a 2001 graduate of Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

Franklin Borough Police Sgt. William Grissom is sworn in as he is promoted from patrolman to sergeant during the borough's reorganization meeting on Jan. 1, 2019.

D'Arco's name was not initially released by authorities, her name was released on several social media platforms, including her aunt, who had posted several GoFundMe pages that were created by the girl's family and her boyfriend's family, which had a combined total of nearly $27,000 as of Tuesday morning. D'Arco's father also released a statement through the Paterson Fire Department, where he worked as battalion chief for nearly 25 years.

D'Arco was a teacher's assistant at Little Learners Academy in Jefferson, where she was "cherished by all the children for her kindness and dedication," according to her obituary. She graduated in 2021 from the New Jersey Youth Corps at Project Self-Sufficiency, a 16-week program the offers education and training for students to obtain their high school equivalency exam, or GED.

D'Arco had a love of animals, and among many other admirable qualities, she was an organ donor, the obituary stated. Funeral services took place on June 5 at the St. Bonaventure R.C. Church in Paterson. Cremation was private.

A screenshot from a video obtained by the New Jersey Herald shows the aftermath of a May 27 crash on Route 23 in Franklin Borough, showing a collision between a Honda Prelude and a borough patrol vehicle.

A 2019 law requires the state Attorney General's Office to investigate any deaths that occur during an encounter with law enforcement officers. All investigations are presented to a state grand jury. which determines if evidence supports an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

As the cause of the crash is being probed, video shared with the New Jersey Herald by a passing motorist at the scene showed a black Honda Prelude with heavy passenger-side damage and a police SUV with damage to the front bumper and fender. The crash caused serious delays on the busy highway.

