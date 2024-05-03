Frankfurt paramedics respond as passengers fall ill on Condor flight

Condor's new aircraft, the Airbus A330 Neo with its striped look, which is also visible in the cabin, is presented at Frankfurt Airport. A major medical operation took place at Germany's Frankfurt Airport on Thursday after dozens of passengers reportedly fell ill on a Condor flight from Mauritius. Helmut Fricke/dpa

Emergency services were mobilized at the airport after the crew of Condor flight DE2315 informed the Frankfurt control centre that passengers had complained of feeling unwell.

After the flight landed at 5:33 pm (1530 GMT), paramedics helped several passengers who had vomited or felt nauseous during the flight.

Around 15 emergency vehicles attended the scene, but dpa sources said many left after it was established they were not needed.

A Condor spokeswoman on Friday did not give details of the number of passengers affected. Media reports said around 70 passengers had fallen ill.

The crew was unaffected and decided to continue the flight, the spokeswoman said. The crew was "trained for special situations like this," she added.

According to the airline, 290 passengers were on board the 310-seat Airbus A330neo aircraft.

The airline said it has launched an investigation, but refused to be drawn on possible causes for the incident.