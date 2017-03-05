Franken: Trump's wiretapping claims 'just a distraction' from Russia investigations

josie: Correct me if I am wrong but from my understanding of the situation, he has been here for 20 years? And, he was caught driving a stolen car and had a DUI. The way some news media portrays this such as CNN and Yahoo news, we should feel sorry for him. While it is sad for his daughter, he should have thought of her long ago. A criminal is a criminal, illegal or not. American citizens who break the law, go to jail, and their kids are hurt by it too. And where are the hurt feelings for the kids of parents who are in the military serving our country but have to leave their homes in order to do that? CNN and yahoo news SUCK.