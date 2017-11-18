Franken tells woman in letter he's 'ashamed' of himself

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Al Franken has written a letter to the woman who accused him of forcibly kissing and groping her, saying he is ashamed of his actions and apologizes.

Los Angeles radio host Leeann Tweeden read the letter Friday while appearing on the TV talk show "The View." In the letter, Franken tells Tweeden that he wants to "apologize to you personally." He also says there is no excuse for the photo taken of him posing in a joking manner while apparently placing his hands on her chest while she was asleep aboard a transport plane.

Tweeden says the unwanted kissing took place during a 2006 USO tour. Franken says he remembers their encounter differently but is "ashamed that my actions ruined that experience for you."