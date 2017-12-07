Franken resignation shows Democrats' line in the sand

Sen. Al Franken (D) of Minnesota’s decision to resign his seat – announced Thursday from the floor of a somber, almost funereal Senate chamber – reflects just how quickly, and comprehensively, his party is moving to stake out an uncompromising position on the issue of sexual misconduct.

Calling himself a champion of women, Senator Franken said flatly that some of the allegations against him “are simply not true” and that others he “remembers very differently.” He insisted that as a senator, he has done nothing to bring dishonor on the institution.

Yet Franken acceded to demands that he step down. In the end, he may not have had much choice: After yet another accusation against him emerged this week, many of his Senate colleagues, led by a group of female lawmakers, came forward publicly to say “enough is enough.”

Franken’s decision follows that of Rep. John Conyers (D) of Michigan, who announced his retirement on Tuesday, in the wake of a series of sexual harassment allegations involving staffers.

The twin announcements put Democrats on the moral high ground – albeit one with twists and turns. The party has shown itself willing to sacrifice two iconic political figures as the country grapples with a systemic scourge. And, as Democrats are well aware, it puts them in stark contrast to Republicans, who have been divided over how to respond to sexual misconduct allegations against their Senate candidate in Alabama, Roy Moore, and whose president also has been accused of harassment.

As Franken put it in a parting shot: “There is some irony in the fact that I am leaving, while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office, and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate.”

COURAGE AND CONSEQUENCES

“It shows some courage by Democrats to step up and do this, especially Democratic women who have been leading this charge,” says Emily Parcell, a Democratic consultant in Iowa who worked on the presidential campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. “It demonstrates an obvious commitment to doing what’s right, over putting party first.”

But Democrats also run the risk of being accused of ignoring due process, of summarily pushing out members before an investigation could run its course. Speaking of the drumbeat of calls for Franken to resign, conservative Fox News host Laura Ingraham warned her viewers of a “lynch mob” that “could be coming for your husband, your brother, your son, and yes, even your president.”

Other Republicans came to Franken's defense, characterizing him as a scapegoat of sorts. Ari Fleischer, the former press secretary for President George W. Bush, tweeted:

SLIGHTLY HIGHER MARKS FOR DEMOCRATS

Still, right now, the politics look better for Democrats on this. A Quinnipiac poll taken before this week’s resignation announcements found that neither party got particularly high marks on sexual harassment, though Democrats rated higher with 28 percent approving of their handling of the issue, and just 21 percent approving of Republicans’ handling of it. That was in contrast to the media, whose approach to sexual harassment won approval from 48 percent of Americans – a reflection, perhaps, of the high-profile firings of television journalists such as Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R) of Arizona – the lone Republican to watch Franken’s speech and then shake his hand afterward – said he has been “concerned for a while” that Republicans are ceding the moral high ground.

“With Roy Moore, certainly,” he told reporters on Wednesday, though he’s grateful that almost all of his Republican colleagues in the Senate have said the controversial judge should step aside, even as President Trump threw his support behind Moore. Also, the Republican National Committee reversed course this week and announced it would support the candidate financially. Several women have come forward to say that Moore behaved inappropriately with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

Notably, Senator Flake wrote a $100 check – and put a picture of it on Twitter – in support of Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones.

According to a Democratic Senate aide, Franken’s resignation puts Democrats in a far stronger moral and messaging position if Moore is elected to the Senate. While Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has said Moore would “immediately” face an investigation by the Senate Ethics Committee if he were elected, that investigation could take months or even years. Indeed, Franken’s declared readiness to comply with an ethics investigation was seen by some as an effort to buy time.