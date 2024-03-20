Frank Lloyd Wright house for sale in Michigan may be his most ‘dramatic.’ Take a peek

A house designed by one of the most recognized names in architectural history has landed on the real estate market in Kalamazoo, Michigan — and for under $1 million to boot.

Exterior

Frank Lloyd Wright was a trailblazer in his field and changed the way people viewed architecture, and the estate known as the McCartney House might be one of his boldest marks in the Midwest.

And it’s listed for $790,000.

Bookshelf

“It was commissioned in 1949 by Ward & Helen McCartney & located in Parkwyn Village which is listed on the National Register Of Historic Places, this Usonian home is a testament to Wright’s visionary approach to design, seamlessly blending nature with modern living,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

Interior

“Discover the distinctive features that define this iconic residence, from its horizontal lines, vaulted ceilings and cantilevered roofs to the seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces. This is perhaps the most dramatic Usonian designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in Parkwyn and is only 1 of 2 homes in Michigan that Frank designed using the diamond shaped module.”

Living room

But the home has seen better times, according to listing agent Fred Taber, who spoke to Architectural Digest about the home.

Wall of windows

“The home, like many in the area, fell into a state of disrepair,” Taber told AD.

Kitchen

Upon receiving new owners in 2021, the residence has since undergone a makeover but could use a little more work, according to Architectural Digest.

Interior

“If one were to stain the interior block it would be more aesthetically pleasing,” Taber told the publication.

Bathroom

Along with the four-bedroom, two-bathroom house itself, original blueprints, furniture and paintings come with the sale, the listing says.

Bedroom

“Immerse yourself in the timeless elegance of Frank Lloyd Wright’s design, where every detail reflects his innovative vision. With its serene surroundings and historic significance, the McCartney House offers more than just a home - it’s a sanctuary for those who appreciate artistry and nature’s beauty.”

Bedroom

Houses designed by Wright usually run well into the millions when it comes to cost, with a rare California house of his being listed for $22 million in 2023, Mansion Global reported.

Exterior

Kalamazoo is about a 140-mile drive west of Detroit.

Seaside ‘fortress’ is a ‘symphony of glass and steel’ — and is for sale in California