Francisco Arellano found guilty of murder in 1999 Yuba City killing

Mar. 20—Nearly 25 years after Blanca Duenas-Arellano was found dead in her Yuba City apartment, her estranged husband, Francisco Arellano was found guilty of first degree murder on Wednesday after a jury trial in Sutter County Superior Court.

Duenas-Arellano, who was 32 at the time of her death, was stabbed and strangled in her bedroom in a home in the 600 block of Queens Avenue in Yuba City around 1 a.m. on July 26, 1999. Francisco Arellano, 27 at the time, emerged as the prime suspect and fled to Mexico with their two young children immediately following the murder, Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré said.

Attempts to locate Arellano were unsuccessful in the following years. In 2019, detectives with the Yuba City Police Department learned that Arellano was residing in Morales, Mexico. Working in conjunction with the U.S. Office of International Affairs, Arellano was arrested for homicide on June 22, 2022, and extradited from Mexico in November the same year. He was booked into Sutter County Jail and has remained in custody on no bail status since his arrival.

During closing arguments on Wednesday, Dupré established that Arellano had a history of domestic violence that factored into Duenas-Arellano's death. In 1997, Arellano was served a temporary restraining order after he allegedly "physically abused her an average of two times a year from April 1991 to May 1997," according to court records.

In her petition seeking the restraining order, Duenas-Arellano said she never reported the abuse because of her husband's threats "that as soon as he got out (of jail), he would kill me and take my children to Mexico," the Appeal previously reported. She later dropped her petition for a permanent restraining order prior to a court hearing.

In August 1997, Arellano was convicted and served 60 days in jail for spousal abuse stemming from an incident in which he beat his wife inside a McRae Way apartment in Yuba City. He was on probation for that conviction when the 1999 murder occurred.

Duenas-Arellano moved into the Queens Avenue apartment three weeks before her death while she and Arellano were in an apparent separation. Approximately one week before her murder, she met with Arellano at her parents' home and "made it clear" that she was not interested in reconciling their relationship, Dupré said.

According to testimony provided by the couple's daughter, who was 7 at the time of the incident, Arellano arrived at the Queens Avenue apartment on July 25, 1999, after previously dropping off the children. After a verbal altercation inside the apartment, he reportedly grabbed the children and put them in his car, while Duenas-Arellano followed them to the parking lot. Their daughter witnessed Arellano push her mother to the ground and follow her back into the apartment. He proceeded to stab Duenas-Arellano 13 times in her abdomen, chest, arms and right leg, and wrapped a phone cord around her neck four times, Dupré said. Duenas-Arellano was also found with defensive wounds on her left arm and a pair of her own underwear stuffed into her mouth.

According to Appeal archives, the weapon used in the murder was found at the scene and appeared to be a standard kitchen knife. Dupré said that Arellano's DNA was found on the knife handle.

After going to Mexico, Arellano reportedly started a relationship with another woman whom he also allegedly assaulted. At one point, he reportedly admitted to murdering Duenas-Arellano and threatened to do the same to his girlfriend, according to witness testimony.

"It's domestic violence. Even though it happened after Blanca's murder, you're still allowed to consider it for the defendant's propensity to put his hands on women," Dupré said.

Arellano delivered his own testimony of the incident on Monday, where he claimed to have acted in self-defense. He claimed that Duenas-Arellano was planning to move their children to Texas to ensure that he would never see them again. In response, he said he threatened to report her for an alleged theft from years prior, which he claims provoked her enough to retrieve a knife. During the incident, he alleges that Duenas-Arellano attempted to stab him first, which he claims resulted in lacerations to his hands.

He testified that he used the phone cord after stabbing her because he believed that Duenas-Arellano was lunging for the knife after she collapsed as a result of her injuries. He claims that he didn't intend to kill her, but he "pulled too hard."

Arellano's defense attorney Roberto Marquez argued that his client's actions support the cause for either self-defense or voluntary manslaughter, stating that Arellano was not able to think rationally at the moment.

He also argued that Arellano's actions leading up to the incident do not correlate with premeditated murder as he did not bring a weapon and running away to Mexico was counterintuitive to his prior efforts to gain legal residency in the U.S.

"As people get scared, we lose our higher ability of reasoning," Marquez said. "This case, I would submit to you, is not to the court of law a murder. The one thing you have to decide is if it's self-defense or voluntary manslaughter. That's what this case is about. That's what the evidence will lead you to. Yes, Blanca died at the hands of my client, but that does not make the killing a murder."

According to Dupré, there was no evidence to suggest that his blood was found in the apartment. She also asserted that as a woman standing at 5 feet 1 inch and weighing 105 pounds, it was unlikely that Duenas-Arellano could pose a physical threat to a 27-year-old farmworker.

"There is no valid theory of self-defense in this case. There is no way that (Arellano) didn't use more force than was reasonably necessary to defend himself against anyone," Dupré said. "There is zero corroboration that any scars on his hands came from Blanca. ... He drove all the way to Mexico. He testified, inconsistently, that he only stopped once for fuel. He also testified that he stopped to get the kids clothes or shoes. We never heard that he stopped to get stitches or any medical treatment for these big, bad wounds on his hands."

With a first degree murder conviction, Arellano is facing a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on April 26 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.