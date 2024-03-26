Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore brings to mind several collapses in Ohio

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed Tuesday after being struck by a cargo ship, sending at least seven people into the water. A massive emergency response is underway.

The tragedy in Maryland brings to mind several bridge collapses in Ohio, some with fatalities. Here is a selection from the Buckeye State, including 1989's Miamitown tragedy and a 2004 construction accident in Toledo.

Interstate 280 Maumee River Bridge launching gantry collapse, Toledo, Feb. 16, 2004

On Feb. 16, 2004, one of two launching gantries used for construction of the approach viaducts of the Interstate 280 Maumee River Bridge crossing collapsed, killing four workers and injured four others, according to the Transportation Research Board.

During the ensuing investigation, the U.S. Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the main contractor, Fru-Con Construction Corp. of Ballwin, Missouri, for "willful" safety violations. Those violations included improperly anchoring the massive cranes that weighed 1.8 million pounds each and for failing to follow warnings issued by the crane manufacturer, according to the Toledo Blade.

Miamitown Bridge collapse, Cincinnati, May 26, 1989

A temporary bridge over the Great Miami River collapsed during widespread flooding on May 16, 1989, according to media reports, sending four cars into the water. At least two people drowned, WCPO reported.

In November 1990, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a report blaming the Hamilton County Engineer’s Office for three factors that contributed to the bridge collapse, according to WCPO. Those include selection of a design by National Engineering that did not consider lateral loads; failure to submit the bridge design plans to the Ohio Department of Transportation for review as required by state law; and failure to promptly close the bridge when it became subject to significant debris loading.

Silver Bridge collapse, Gallipolis, Dec. 15, 1967

The Silver Bridge spanned the Ohio River from Gallipolis to Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Opening to traffic in 1928, it was the first bridge in the nation to use an innovative eyebar-link suspension system rather than a traditional wire-cable suspension, according to West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

However, one of those eyebars had a small, unseen defect. The faulty eyebar eventually cracked and began to corrode, out of sight from the public or bridge inspectors. At about 5 p.m. on December 15 -- during rush hour -- the eyebar failed, setting off a series of other failures that caused the bridge to collapse. Thirty-one vehicles plunged into the Ohio River, killing 46 people.

Crain Avenue Bridge collapse, Kent, Dec. 18, 1964

The Crain Avenue Bridge spanned the Cuyahoga River in downtown Kent, and was nearly 70 years old in 1964, according to the Record-Courier.

On Dec. 18 of that year, the iron bridge gave way under the weight of a gasoline tanker truck that weighed more than twice the posted eight-ton load limit. The span collapsed, sending the truck and an automobile following it 25 feet into the Cuyahoga River, killing one.

The bridge was rebuilt and in service until 2008 when it was struck and damaged by a derailed train. After that, the city commissioned a new span at Fairchild Avenue, a block away, which opened in 2010.

Fassett Street Bridge collapse, Toledo, April 5, 1957

On April 5, 1957, a strong storm with 60 to 80 mph wind gusts broke all 12 mooring lines from the freighter Champlain, according to the National Museum of the Great Lakes. The ship floated downriver until it struck the Fassett Street Bridge, where it took out three spans. Two cars were on the bridge at the time.

The Toledo Blade reported that the bridge was built over the narrowest part of the Maumee River in 1896, and was designed to connect Walbridge and South avenues with the city's east side. The bridge had previously been taken out by ice floes in 1906 and high winds in 1935. It was knocked out of line by another boat in 1954. After being struck by the 8,700 ton Champlain, it was not repaired.

Steel Bridge collapse, Wheeling, West Virginia, Oct. 15, 1924

The Steel Bridge, which spanned the Ohio River from Wheeling, West Virginia to Wheeling Island in the Ohio River, collapsed on Oct. 15, 1924, killing one. Media reports from the time say a crowded street car had just crossed the bridge when the girders gave way. One of 35 workers repairing the structure fell 50 feet to his death.

Where is the Francis Scott Key Bridge? Who is Francis Scott Key?

The 1.6 mile, 4-lane bridge carries Interstate 695 over the Patapsco River on the Baltimore's southeast side.

Named for the author of the "Star-Spangled Banner," it was the second-longest continuous-truss bridge span in the United States and third in the world before the tragic accident.

