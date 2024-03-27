Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: What to do if you booked cruise out of Baltimore

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has crippled transportation around Baltimore and caused people to scramble to find alternatives.

After Monday's disaster, drivers have had to find alternate routes to get into Baltimore and vessel traffic was suspended indefinitely from the Port of Baltimore causing people who booked cruises to wonder what's next.

What happened to the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore?

A major span critical to East Coast shipping collapsed early Tuesday morning after it was struck by a large cargo ship.

The cargo ship Dali struck the Key bridge around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday after experiencing electrical problems, officials said. The 984-foot ship sailing under the flag of Singapore was slated to arrive early next month in Sri Lanka, according to MarineTraffic, a global ship tracking service. The bridge then collapsed into the Patapsco River.

Which cruise lines dock at the Port of Baltimore?

According to the Cruise Lines International Association, the industry’s leading trade group, published itineraries in the 2024 calendar year include a dozen ships making 115 stops in Baltimore. Carnival Cruise Line, American Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International have cruises scheduled to leave the port.

Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Cargo ship hits bridge in Baltimore, causing collapse. Here's what we know so far

What are cruise lines doing with the Port of Baltimore closed?

Carnival Cruise Line said Monday it's temporarily moving Carnival Legend's Baltimore operations to Norfolk, Virginia.

Carnival Legend is scheduled to return from its current voyage on Sunday, March 31. It will now return to Norfolk, Virginia on Sunday. Passengers will be provided complimentary bus service back to Baltimore. Carnival Legend’s next seven-day itinerary on March 31 will then operate from and return to Norfolk. Guests on the current and upcoming cruises are being informed of this change.

Carnival Pride has a trip scheduled for April 28. The cruise line has not yet shared plans for Carnival Pride.

“Our thoughts remain with the impacted families and first responders in Baltimore,” Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a release. “We appreciate the pledge made by President Biden today to dedicate all available resources to reopen Baltimore Harbor to marine traffic as soon as possible. As those plans are finalized, we will update our future cruise guests on when we will return home to Baltimore, but in the meantime, we appreciate the quick response and support from officials in Norfolk.”

Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas has a roundtrip itinerary scheduled to depart Baltimore on April 12, according to the cruise line’s website.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy and collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and extend our heartfelt prayers to all those impacted,” a spokesperson for the line said in an email to USA TODAY. “We are closely monitoring the situation, and our port logistics team is currently working on alternatives for Vision of the Seas’ ongoing and upcoming sailings.”

American Cruise Lines has roundtrip sailings from Baltimore scheduled in May, according to its website.

“We will monitor the situation and make adjustments to future cruises if needed, but at present our schedules remain unaffected, and our thoughts remain with those affected by the immediate situation and rescue efforts underway,” an American Cruise Lines spokesperson told USA TODAY.

Norwegian doesn't have a booking out of Baltimore until September on Norwegian Sky. The cruise line is in contact with the port and will contact passengers and travel partners if changes are made.

Alternate driving routes for the Baltimore bridge

Drivers going from Wilmington to Baltimore or Washington D.C. should take Interstate 95 (Fort McHenry Tunnel) or Interstate 895 (Baltimore Harbor Tunnel) to avoid the collapsed bridge. However, the Maryland Transportation Authority notes there are some exceptions.

Vehicles carrying hazardous materials, including more than 10 pounds of propane, are not allowed in the tunnels. Additionally, vehicles more than 13-feet and 6-inches high or 8-feet wide may not use the 1-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel. Vehicles more than 14-feet and 6-inches high or 11-feet wide may not use the I-95 Fort McHenry Tunnel.

Those vehicles should use the western portion of I-695 instead.

Anthony DiMattia, Eve Chen and Nathan Diller contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: How Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse impacts Baltimore cruise port