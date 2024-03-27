France's Macron visits Brazil to launch €1bn Amazon protection plan

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has criticized Brazil for not doing enough to protect the Amazon, is in the South American country for a three-day visit. Alongside President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, he'll launch a billion-euro green investment plan for the rainforest.

Lula will meet Macron in Belem, near the mouth of the Amazon River, where the pair will visit conservation parks with sustainable development projects and meet with indigenous leaders.

"Lula wants to show Macron the complexity of the Amazon, which is not just a vast rainforest but also a place where 25 million people live," Brazil's top diplomat for Europe and North America, Maria Luisa Escorel, said.

Earlier this week Macron visited parts of the tropical forest in French Guiana.

Escorel said the French government would help fund sustainable development programmes in the Amazon and to fight deforestation.

Lula and Macron will discuss a common course to fight both climate change and poverty as Brazil prepares to host the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in November, and UN climate talks in Belem next year – both of which the French president will attend.

A stalled trade agreement between the European Union and the South American common market Mercosur will not be on the agenda because it is not a bilateral matter, Brazilian and French officials said.

Macron faces pressure from French farmers to kill the deal, which has been under negotiation for two decades.

(with newswires)



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Brazil court rules for indigenous land rights in key case

French company to coordinate carbon capture project in Brazil

Macron returns to French Guiana for thorny talks on autonomy and illegal mining