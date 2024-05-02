France's Macron to make rearranged state visit to Germany in May

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, makes a press statement following a joint meeting at the Federal Chancellery. Macron will make an official state visit to Germany in late May, Germany's presidential office said 02 May, after a planned trip in July was cancelled at short notice. Christoph Soeder/dpa

French President Emmanuel Macron will make an official state visit to Germany in late May, Germany's presidential office said Thursday, after a planned trip in July was cancelled at short notice.

Macron and his wife Brigitte are set to arrive in Berlin on May 26 and will be welcomed with full military honours by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender in front of Bellevue Palace.

The state visit - the first by a French president to Germany since Jacques Chirac visited Berlin in 2000 - was due to be held in July last year, but had to be rearranged after protests broke out across France following the police killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk.

In Berlin, Macron will visit a festival held at the Bundestag to mark the 75th anniversary of Germany's constitution, the Basic Law. Steinmeier will also host a state banquet on May 26.

Further stops will reportedly include Dresden and Münster on May 27 and 28. According to dpa sources, Macron intends to give a speech on Europe in Dresden, as he had originally planned.