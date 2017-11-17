France v South Africa for 2nd time in 3 days

French rugby team players with Teddy Thomas, centre, practise during a training session at the National Rugby Center in Marcoussis, south of Paris, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. France will play against South Africa during their international rugby match on Saturday, Nov. 18. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Three days after France beat South Africa in the voting to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the countries meet on the field in a rugby test that suddenly has some added spice.

Here's that and the other major games on Saturday:

FRANCE vs SOUTH AFRICA, Paris (South Africa leads 25-6-11 overall, in France 12-1-5)

Two teams in transition and far removed from their past glories meet at Stade de France.

One of them will save some face.

For France, beating the Springboks will offer a modicum of respect to a team heading toward total mediocrity, six years after pushing New Zealand so hard in the Rugby World Cup final.

For South Africa, knocking over the French will offer a glimmer of hope after its latest horrible low: A record 38-3 loss away to Ireland last weekend.

"If you look at history, they lost 57-0 and a few weeks later they almost beat the same New Zealand team," France coach Guy Noves said. "They will bounce back. They won't just accept conceding 38 points without responding."

Stade de France holds fond memories for the Springboks. They won their second world title there, 10 years ago.

But this is a vastly inferior side, and France — semifinalist in 2007 — has nothing much to shout about.

It is testimony to how low French confidence has dropped that Noves thinks his side can't "compete" against the best on ability alone.

Instead, he thinks France is limited to its own motivation levels.

"Without team spirit you can't do anything," he said. "If we want to start getting better we have to have this team spirit, considering our weaknesses."

The startlingly honest revelation came after a largely inexperienced France XV lost to an experimental New Zealand 28-23 on Tuesday, days after losing 38-18 to the All Blacks in an official test. After last Saturday's defeat, Noves tore into his players, saying they weren't up to international standard after trailing 31-5 at halftime.

Asked why his players weren't well prepared to face the best team in the world, his answer that night was also chastening.

"If I knew the answer to that, it wouldn't have happened," he said.

Still, he kept the same team to face South Africa, while counterpart Allister Coetzee went the other way by making 10 changes.

"We have to fight back and play much better after our poor performance," Coetzee said.

France has lost its last five tests against South Africa, including three away in June, but Coetzee is not reading anything into that.

"France is a much changed and improved side and will certainly pose a different challenge this time," he said. "They have a new halfback combination and a strong ball-carrying midfield."

SCOTLAND vs NEW ZEALAND, Edinburgh (New Zealand leads 28-2-0 overall, in Scotland 16-2-0)

Since Scotland and the All Blacks last met in 2014, the list of tier one teams yet to beat the New Zealanders shrunk by one. Ireland finally tasted victory in 2016, after 111 years.

That left Argentina, Italy, and Scotland still waiting.

Tests between Scotland and New Zealand go back 112 years. The Scots' best results were two draws, in 1964 and 1983, both at Murrayfield, where they play on Saturday.

The one-sided history hasn't come up, according to Scotland skipper John Barclay, who passed it off as irrelevant.

"It's one of them stats isn't it? It doesn't bother me," Barclay said. "It will still be a stat one minute before kickoff. We still have 80 minutes of rugby to play."

The Scots have been doing their best to ignore the All Blacks' hype around a test which sold out in record time in July. Barclay even went so far as to say talking up the visitors will undermine the hosts' chance.

That didn't stop coach Gregor Townsend, who expects his side to be stressed physically and psychologically by the All Blacks.

"No team is perfect, but New Zealand over the years have been close to that," Townsend said. "They play at an intensity and pace that not many teams play at."

The Scots must believe they can win, he added. But that belief is hard to come by when nobody in the side has achieved it. None of the five Scots who toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions featured in the tests.

The buildup has hardly been ideal, either. Scotland pinned six tries on Samoa but leaked five last weekend. New Zealand almost scored that many in the first half against France, in a drizzle. The forecast on Saturday is dry and bright.