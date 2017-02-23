France Is Training Eagles to Take Down Terrorist Drones

From Popular Mechanics

In the past five years, drones have gone from being an expensive plaything for hobbyists to a much more ubiquitous tool. Inevitable, they've also found their way into the wrong hands. There are growing fears of terrorism involving these tiny flying machines, especially during holidays when hobbyist drones are everywhere. France hopes to combat the drone scourge with the original terror of the skies-eagles.

According to Reuters, the French Air Force began training four eagles last year to attack drones after seeing successful police trails in the Netherlands. These birds' training began at birth with handlers placing their shells on top of a drone, and after hatching, keeping them there during their early feeding period. This helps prepare the eagles to be a drone's worst nightmare.

Here's a video of France's eagle force in action:

The four eagles, whose names come from the main characters in The Three Musketeers, are now ready this month after spending several months of training to take down a drone. According to The Washington Post, the army has already ordered another brood of drone-destroying eagles. All these eagles will be outfitted with special kevlar and anti-blast material to help protect them from the more dangerous elements of the job.

Source: The Washington Post

