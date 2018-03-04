France says Iran ballistic missile program a major concern

FILE PHOTO - Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (2nd L) and Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan (L) stand near the new air defense missile system Bavar-373, in Tehran, Iran August 21, 2016. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France's foreign ministry said on Sunday that Iran's ballistic missile program was a major concern, a day before foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was due to visit Tehran.

The ministry said it wanted Iran to contribute in a "positive" manner to solving crises in the Middle-East.

"In this regard the crisis in Syria and the humanitarian situation there will particularly be discussed along with other regional issues where Iran is involved (Yemen, Libya, Iraq)", the ministry added.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Heavens)