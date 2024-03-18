France slams Russian vote as yet another that wasn't free nor fair

President of Russia Vladimir Putin speaks during an interview with Dmitry Kiselev. -/Kremlin/dpa

The French government has criticized Russia's presidential elections which saw President Vladimir Putin emerge as the overwhelming winner, labelling the vote as yet another in the country held under fraught conditions.

"The conditions for a free, pluralistic and democratic election have once again not been met," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The Russian elections, held from Friday to Sunday, had taken place in the context of increased oppression of civilian society as well as any form of opposition, it continued.

The ministry hails the courage of the many Russian citizens who had protested peacefully against the attack on their political basic rights, it said.

International standards regarding equal access to the press for all candidates were not met, according to the statement.

The fact that candidates who clearly positioned themselves against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine were not admitted significantly reduced the pluralistic character of the vote, the ministry said.

France also condemned the vote held in the Ukrainian territories illegally annexed by Russia. "The illegal organization of alleged 'elections' in the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia constitutes a new violation of international law and the United Nations Charter."

France will never recognize these polls and their results, it said.

With almost 98% of the ballots counted, Putin garnered a landslide win of more than 87% of votes, according to the electoral commission, a record result that observers say was only possible through force, repression and fraud.