France set to make history by enshrining abortion rights in constitution

French lawmakers head to Versailles Palace Monday for a special parliamentary congress – the final step in an historic process to guarantee the right for women to access abortion. The issue has been at the centre of a long political and legal tug-of-war, and comes two years after the United States Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion.

A total of 925 members of the National Assembly and the Senate will travel by bus to Versailles on Monday afternoon to vote on amending Article 34 of the constitution in order to "guarantee the freedom of women to have access to an abortion".

Three-fifths of them need to vote for the amendment in order for it to pass; and if they do, as expected, France will become the only country in the world to clearly protect the right to terminate a pregnancy in its basic law.

The government said in its introduction to the bill that the change was needed after the rollback of abortion rights in the United States, where in June 2022 the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that guaranteed access to the procedure nationwide.

Since then, some 20 states have banned abortion outright or severely restricted access, while others have moved to protect it.

She warned that "entire rights", or pro-life, groups' voices were getting louder in France and other countries – especially the US, Brazil, and Russia – supported by the Vatican.



