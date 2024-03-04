France publishes list of military aid provided to Ukraine since February 2022

The French Ministry of Defence has published a list of military aid provided to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Source: French Ministry of Defence; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: The French Defence Ministry noted that military assistance to Ukraine is estimated to be €2.615 billion, which includes €1.2 billion donated to the European Peace Facility (EFF). This makes a total of over €3.8 billion from 24 February 2022 to December 2023.

These supplies, as stated in the report, meet three criteria for support: ammunition, training and maintenance of equipment.

Some 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in France and Poland with the support of Paris.

The list of 50 items includes both protective and communications equipment, as well as various weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles. This data is as of 31 December 2023, that is, before the signing of the bilateral security agreement between France and Ukraine.

Among the air defence systems that Paris has identified as priorities for support to Kyiv, two Crotale NG air defence systems, six Mistral MANPADS, and one Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defence system were delivered by the end of 2023. No ammunition data is indicated for any of the systems. The CM200 air defence radar is also listed in this section, but it is likely to be the Ground Master 200 (GM200) radar announced in February 2023. Among the air-to-surface weapons, only SCALP missiles (which are the French equivalent of the UK's Storm Shadow) are listed, and their quantity is not disclosed.

Another priority area in which the French authorities decided to support Ukraine in the war with Russia is artillery. By the end of 2023, Paris had handed over 30 Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, 6 decommissioned TRF1 howitzers, 4 multiple-launch rocket systems and 10 120-mm mortars to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The howitzers were also supplied with 30,000 rounds of ammunition. The anti-tank systems include 1,002 AT4 grenade launchers and three Milan anti-tank guided missile systems.

By the end of 2023, France had delivered 38 AMX10 RC light wheeled tanks and 250 armoured vehicles with weapons or in ambulance configuration, as well as 120 off-road vehicles and 6 lorries. The AMX10 RC was supplied with 9,000 rounds of ammunition for the main gun.

In addition, Ukraine received 160 reconnaissance drones and 10 drone detection devices. It is not known what kind of drones these are, but only 30 Zodiacs Futura inflatable boats are listed in the "marine vessels" section. However, the French authorities have previously expressed a desire to expand cooperation in the field of unmanned vehicles and announced plans to build production facilities in Ukraine. This table, as can be seen from the description, takes into account only the assistance provided to Ukraine from outside.

Small arms include 55 7.62-mm machine guns, 560 12.7-mm machine guns, as well as 1,000 Famas rifles and 20 sniper rifles. Over the past two years, 1.7 million rounds of 12.7-mm ammunition, 1.1 million rounds of light small arms ammunition, including 9-mm and 5.56-mm calibres, as well as 10,500 grenades and 3,600 anti-tank mines were supplied to these weapons. Other items include petrol, protective equipment (bulletproof vests and helmets), as well as first-aid kits, communications and navigation equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!