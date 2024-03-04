France invests 5 million euros in reconstruction of Chernihiv Oblast

Ukrainian officials signed an agreement with France to invest over 5 million euros towards the reconstruction of Chernihiv Oblast, Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced on March 4.

Work is reportedly already underway on several restoration projects, including on the roof of the Chernihiv regional academic theater, development of anti-radiation centers in local hospitals, as well as local government trainings on recovery, decentralization, innovation, mobility, and more.

"Our shared goal is to facilitate the rapid recovery and lasting transformation of the region through community recovery programs and plans," Kubrakov stated. "A successful partnership between French and Ukrainian communities is essential for the sustainable development of Chernihiv region, especially given Ukraine's gradual integration into the European Union economic space."

The Chernihiv Oblast is located on Ukraine's northern border with Russia. The region was invaded and partially occupied during Russia's initial onslaught in February 2022, but the invading forces withdrew in April 2022 after the Kremlin failed to take Kyiv.

Since then, settlements in the region come under regular Russian attacks.

Several European countries have already committed funds towards the reconstruction of different regions across Ukraine.

Earlier this year, Italy announced its plan to commit 500,000 euros to the restoration of the Transfiguration Cathedral in downtown Odesa.

In addition to the more than $1.4 million in cooperative funds with Ukrainian major cities, Denmark has prioritized restoring the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv and the surrounding region, devoting 60% of its development aid to the region.

