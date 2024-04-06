France to build balanced partnerships with Africa, says FM on Kenya visit

France will aim to renew ties with Africa and build "balanced partnerships" that are beneficial to the continent, the country's foreign affairs minister Stephane Sejourné said Saturday in Kenya at the start of his first visit to the continent.

Relations between France and some former African colonies have worsened of late, as the continent becomes a diplomatic battleground amid growing Russian and Chinese influence.

According to the foreign office, the choice to begin Sejourné's visit in Kenya was also to highlight that France's relationship with the African continent is not confined to issues of security.

"France's vocation will be to renew and build balanced, mutually respectful partnerships with African countries, for the benefit of all countries," the foreign minister said during a press briefing alongside his Kenyan counterpart Musalia Mudavadi.

"That's what our roadmap is all about: diversifying these partnerships and making them beneficial for the countries in which we are going to invest."

He said Africa was a "priority" of French foreign policy because "the continent is on the way to becoming a cultural, economic and diplomatic power... that will count in the world's balance".

Strong economic ties

France and Kenya enjoy good diplomatic relations – President Macron visited Kenya in 2019 and Kenyan President William Ruto has visited Paris twice since he was elected in 2022.



