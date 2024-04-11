France’s Attal Says EU-Canada Trade Deal Is a ‘Win-Win’ For All

(Bloomberg) -- French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal defended the European Union’s trade deal with Canada during a visit to Ottawa, saying he had faith it would move forward in his country despite a setback in the Senate.

The French government last month delayed holding a fresh vote on the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, known as CETA, after the Senate voted against ratifying it. The deal has been criticized by farmers who say it brings unfair competition from abroad.

“CETA is a win-win agreement between Canada and France and Canada and Europe,” Attal said in French during a press conference Thursday alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The deal has been provisionally in place since 2017 and only requires approval from national parliaments to fully enter into force. Over the past six years, trade between the two countries has grown by more than a third, and in a “balanced” way for French farmers, Attal told reporters.

“There would be a good deal to lose in the French economy, basically for our two economies, if this were not fully applied,” he said.

He voiced his regret about the Senate vote. While the rejection doesn’t imminently endanger the deal, it represents a blow to President Emmanuel Macron, who has pointed to CETA as an example of beneficial international agreements the EU can forge. For the full ratification of the agreement, the bill will need to return to the National Assembly.

Seventeen of 27 EU member states, plus the UK, have ratified the deal.

Trudeau said there have been benefits for French and Canadian workers and businesses, including farmers.

“I have a great deal of confidence in the French political class,” he said. “If a country does not want free trade with a progressive, open and responsible country like Canada, then what country would they want to sign a free trade agreement with?”

Attal arrived in Ottawa on Wednesday and is set to visit Quebec City and Montreal.

--With assistance from William Horobin.

