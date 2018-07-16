France's Kylian Mbappé To Donate World Cup Earnings To Children's Charity

Kylain Mbappé is sharing his World Cup victory with the children of France.

The 19-year-old striker who scored four goals in this year’s tournament, helping France capture its second World Cup victory, plans to donate his earnings from the win to a children’s charity, according to French news media.

Mbappé plans to donate his earnings to Premiers de Cordée, an organization that offers free sports programs to disabled and hospitalized children, Le Parisien reported.

Kylian Mbappé of France celebrates with the World Cup Trophy following Sunday's victory against Croatia in Moscow. (Matthias Hangst via Getty Images)

Ninon Bardel, a spokeswoman for the charity, confirmed Mbappé’s donation in an email to HuffPost on Monday but said it’s too early to say how much it will be.

Sebastien Ruffin, general manager of Premiers de Cordée, described Mbappé’s generosity to the organization’s children as no surprise.

“Kylian, he’s a great person,” he told Le Parisien, according to a translation by USA Today. “He always finds the right [words] to encourage them. I sometimes even feel that [he] takes more pleasure to play with the kids than the kids themselves.”

Mbappé has reportedly supported the organization, along with other top players, since June 2017.

Mbappé, 19, receives the FIFA Young Player award following France's World Cup victory. (Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters)

According to Sports Illustrated, Mbappé reportedly earns about £17,000 (about $22,500) per game with bonuses ― including £265,000 (about $350,000) for the World Cup victory.

Mbappé, who was awarded the best young player of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, became the first teenager to score a goal in a World Cup final since Brazilian soccer legend Pelé in 1958 at the age of 17.

If Kylian keeps equalling my records like this I may have to dust my boots off again... // Se o @KMbappe continuar a igualar os meus records assim, eu vou ter que tirar a poeira das minhas chuteiras novamente...#WorldCupFinalhttps://t.co/GYWfMxPn7p — Pelé (@Pele) July 15, 2018

“If Kylian keeps equalling my records like this I may have to dust my boots off again,” Pelé tweeted in response to Mbappé’s astounding performances.

“The king will always remain king,” Mbappé tweeted back.

Mbappé had been on loan to France’s Paris Saint-Germain team from AS Monaco soccer club before signing over to the French team this summer. Mbappé has said he plans on staying.